Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $76,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $5,909,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

ODFL stock opened at $298.43 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

