Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,081 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $72,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $465.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $478.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.34 and its 200 day moving average is $447.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

