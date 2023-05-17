Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $177.36 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of Dover worth $177,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 149.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Dover Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.27. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

