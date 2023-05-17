Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $191.39 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of AMETEK worth $191,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.