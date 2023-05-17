Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,636,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%.

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack purchased 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

