Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 238,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 21,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.