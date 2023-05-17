Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $48,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 341,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,840,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

