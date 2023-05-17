Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 373,577 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,950,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $797,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.