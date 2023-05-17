Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,138,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Equifax by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Down 1.2 %

Equifax stock opened at $203.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.92.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

