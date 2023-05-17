Aviva PLC Sells 38,340 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,340 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Leidos worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Leidos by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

