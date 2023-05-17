Huntington National Bank Purchases 144 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,427,189.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

