HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 68,006 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,093,785 shares of company stock valued at $373,801,732 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

