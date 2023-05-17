Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMD opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.