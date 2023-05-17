Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.37 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,092 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $45,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 197,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 330,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,651 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 65,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $165.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.56.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

