Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIB. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 338,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $33.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

