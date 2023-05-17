10,136 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,136 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Fortinet by 155.1% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,406,000 after buying an additional 1,582,728 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock worth $8,455,707. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

