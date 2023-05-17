Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $489,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 482,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,814 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 374,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 272,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTM opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

