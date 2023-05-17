Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NYSE HMC opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

