Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

