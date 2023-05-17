Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $77,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,775,171 shares of company stock worth $328,449,179 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of CNM opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.83. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

