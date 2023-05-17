Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $73,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.