Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,239 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $74,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $195.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

