América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 592567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,425.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

