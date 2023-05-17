Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125,472 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Nucor worth $77,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

