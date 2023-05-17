Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,616 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.52% of Carlisle Companies worth $185,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after buying an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $205.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.28 and its 200-day moving average is $236.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

