Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 567 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $186,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after buying an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.27.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $307.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

