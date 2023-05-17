Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $41,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 16,307.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.