Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.70 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,277 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 18,736 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $41,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

EA stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average is $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

