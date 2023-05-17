Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $186.77 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 156,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of State Street worth $186,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 437,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,356 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in State Street by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in State Street by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

