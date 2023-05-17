Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Banco Santander by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SAN. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

SAN stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 15.52%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

