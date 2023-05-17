Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,270 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Axon Enterprise worth $44,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,805. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $201.21 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.01 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

