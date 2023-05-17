Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Healthpeak Properties worth $186,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,668,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after buying an additional 257,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,562,000 after buying an additional 2,003,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE PEAK opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.