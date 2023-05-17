459 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LW opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

