Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 497,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $47,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,094 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

