Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,148 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

