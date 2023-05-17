Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $42,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,952 shares of company stock worth $7,411,168. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Shares of ECL opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

