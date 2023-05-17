Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $50,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

LNT stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

