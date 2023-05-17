Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $52,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,165 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,789,000 after buying an additional 1,558,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after buying an additional 1,345,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

