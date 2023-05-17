Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 47,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 331,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

General American Investors stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.