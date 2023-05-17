Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,703 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $387.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.30.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

