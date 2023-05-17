Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.70 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $44,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $150.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $154.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

