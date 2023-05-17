Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $456.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.32. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.63 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.