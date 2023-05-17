Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,003,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

UPST stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

