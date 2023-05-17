4,052 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,052 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of SE opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

