Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $187,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envista by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Envista by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

