Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $188.33 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.56% of Old Republic International worth $188,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 70,990 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 183,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

