Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 45,266 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 898,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,266 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $190,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESS opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average of $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

