Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $192.28 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $192,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WHR opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average is $141.13.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.