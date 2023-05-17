Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $192.85 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.41% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $192,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Cummings acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,536.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,610 shares of company stock worth $2,194,313. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 3.5 %

TCBI opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

