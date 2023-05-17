Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $195,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baidu by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.07.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

